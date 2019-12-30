PM launches health cards for transgender community

–Imran says govt wants to take responsibility for the most vulnerable segments of the society

–Expresses disappointment over the neglect of various communities by the previous govts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Sehat Insaf Card facility for the transgender community for the first in the country’s history to provide succor to the most vulnerable segments of the society.

Addressing a ceremony held in this regard in the federal capital, the prime minister regretted that the previous governments never took responsibility of the most vulnerable segments of the society, including the transgender community.

The incumbent government, he said, had taken the responsibility of transgender community and would give them ‘a sense of ownership’. Pakistan was created on a great idea based upon sense of justice, humanity and humane feelings for the downtrodden, he added.

Criticising the past regimes, he said that they did not even accept the existence of the transgender community but the incumbent government would, however, provide them full protection in the society by removing negative perceptions about them. The government is determined to provide health cards and insurance to all the weaker segments of the society, he added.

The initiative will cater to the individuals of transgender community registered with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and all other provinces.

About the economic turnaround, PM Imran highlighted that the government faced the most difficult economic challenges last year, but the year 2020 would dawn with progress and prosperity for the countrymen.

The government took steps for the economic stability during 2019 and now would focus on creating jobs for the youth along with boosting the industrial sector, he said and mentioned that the recently-introduced National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019 is a step in the right direction.

The prime minister also referred to the government’s flagship social security programme Ehsaas for the alleviation of the economic ordeals of the poor families.

He said that through the Utility Stores, subsidised food would be provided to the public. “The issuance of ration cards is on the anvil to enable the deserving people to get food items,” he added.

Moreover, the network of ‘Lungar’ would be spread so that no needy person is left hungry, he further said, adding that loan facility was also being extended to the youth.

“In the year 2020, we will now move forward on the path of progress and prosperity,” he added.

The prime minister further observed that with the Sehat Insaf Card, the poor families would have confidence to get treatment facilities in different health facilities of the country.

He recalled how the poor families could not manage treatment of their ailing members due to their meager financial resources.

PM Imran also appreciated Dr Zafar Mirza for floating the idea for extending such facility to the transgender community, saying they had been facing multiple social problems.

Dr Mirza said that a total of 6.8 million families had been provided with the Sehat Insaf Cards and they were making strenuous effort to target all the 15 million deserving ones by the end of next year. The Sehat Sahulat Programme was launched in 84 districts where a total of 300 private sector hospitals had been providing health services to the deserving people, he added.

He said that about 50 per cent of the country’s total population, who had been living below the poverty line, can benefit from the insurance facility.

Dr Mirza said that they had discussed the idea in the cabinet which had approved it. He said that the government’s social security programmes would have far reaching effects upon the vulnerable communities.

Under a decision of the prime minister, they had given Sehat Insaf Cards to all families in Tharparkar and tribal districts and now they were working on provision of cards in AJK and GB, he added.

The special assistant said they had collected data about the transgender community with the assistance of their leaders. He said that with such facility, the families would get the facilities of surgeries and treatment for different chronic diseases.

Dr Mirza also lauded the promulgation of Transgender Protection Act ensuring the equal citizenship by ending discrimination against them in all the sectors.

The prime minister also distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among the members of the transgender community.