Pervaiz Rasheed records statement in judge video case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Rashid on Monday recorded his statement before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case involving the scandalous video of accountability judge Arshad Malik.

When asked, Rashid responded that he was asked questions in a disorderly fashion. “I was asked who were present during the press conference [wherein the scandalous video was released]?” “Did you call me here to ask this,” he questioned. “Everyone knows who was present at the press conference.”

Observing strict security measures ahead of his appearance at FIA’s Lahore branch, Rasheed wondered over the security arrangements that were beefed up ahead of his arrival.

Talking to media persons after recording his statement, and he criticised the PTI government, saying that the government has become “a name of putting political opponents in jails.”

“The FIA is being used [as a tool] […] before me other partners were summoned,” he said, adding that the work was being taken from the FIA which doesn’t fall under its jurisdiction.

“That person who had used to say that he wouldn’t give an NRO has now been giving an NRO to his friends,” he responded while referring to the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, promulgated by the government through a presidential ordinance on Friday.

Prior to this, another PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari had excused herself from appearing before the FIA team in the said case.

The PML-N leader was asked by the Agency to appear before its team on Monday along with Senator Pervez Rasheed in the aforesaid case.

However, Bukhari in her plea submitted in the FIA office through her lawyer, stated that she is abroad thus unable to appear before the body. “I will appear before the FIA team after landing back in the country”, she maintained.

Reportedly, she has also dispatched a copy of her passport to the FIA team through courier service.

Earlier, an FIA team had raided the PML-N secretariat in Lahore’s Model Town and seized record.