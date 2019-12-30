Moving from London to Madina

‘Chalo Chalo Madina Chalo’

Till 1858 Governor Generals (GG) of India were appointed by the board of East India Company, it was called Company Raj. It was then converted to British Raj when the Monarch took control of India. All colonized nations reported to London, the capital of United Kingdom. It was said that, “sun never sets on the British Empire” as it covered a huge area of the globe. After the Second World War most colonies gathered the courage to demand freedom.

On August 14, 1947 the Indian Subcontinent was divided on the basis of religion. Pakistan emerged on the world map as the first Islamic democracy. After freedom it continued to be a member of the British Commonwealth of Nations with its headquarter in London. Despite freedom, the umbilical cord with the capital city of the colonizers was not fully severed. The elected government of Bhutto tried to break loose but the detachment was short lived.

Today most black money through laundering by the corrupt is parked in London. Expensive real estate is owned by unscrupulous elements of the Islamic Republic. Conspiracies are regularly hatched there to derail the democratic order. London has become a haven of ill-gotten wealth, where the ‘Money Launderer’s freely live and enjoy their bounty while Pakistan sinks in debt and poverty. A major course correction is needed to recover the loot and arrest the culprits who have robbed this nation.

Despite the fact that Pakistan today is an Islamic Republic it continues to be influenced by the capital of the Commonwealth of Nations. Why can’t we move towards our Islamic roots in the direction of Madina, the first capital of Islam? The Prophet (PBUH) himself changed the name of the city upon his arrival in 622 from Yathrib to Al Madina Al Munawara.

The love and the open heartedness of the people is unmatched and then Jannat-ul-Baqi where the founders of Islam lay buried in ordinary graves with no fanfare or marble mausoleums and well carved tombstones

Riyasat-e-Madina, the first welfare state came into being whose light then spread all over the world. After Mecca, Madina is the second holy city for the Muslims where Prophet (PBUH) lays buried with his two companions Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) and Hazrat Umar (RA). There is no city in the world like Madina. The Holy Quran was compiled here; 15 million visitors come every year to pay homage to the greatest human being that walked on the earth. Mount Sudah stands tall here, where the famous battle for the survival of the revolution was fought.

Having spent a considerable time in both the cities, I can comfortably say that London is nowhere close to Madina in its hospitality and benevolence. This is not an endorsement of the rulers of Saudi Arabia or the House of Saud; it is about the uniqueness and the holiness of the city itself. The love and the open heartedness of the people is unmatched and then Jannat-ul-Baqi where the founders of Islam lay buried in ordinary graves with no fanfare or marble mausoleums and well carved tombstones. The individuals who changed the world sought no personal favors; they lived, struggled and perished after spreading light for humanity.

If the Islamic Republic of Pakistan desires to replicate the Riyasat-e-Madina it has to have a major presence there. A research center should be established in the city of the Prophet (PBUH) to study his revolutionary framework that dominated the world for centuries. The degeneration started in the 18th century, till the fall of the caliphate. The Ottoman Empire, Safavid Iran and Mughal India emerged as great world powers that dominated the universe. In the 19th and the 20th centuries Europeans took control.

Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan desires to build a modern welfare state on the lines of Riyasat-e-Madina. While the five Nordic Welfare states of the 20th and 21st century are based on the same model yet some differences remain which have to be understood.

An organized effort is needed to move the Islamic Republic in the direction of Madina with 21st century upgrading and without the influence of the House of Saud. The affinity with the European colonizers will keep us away from our mission. London is the capital of the exploiters from where no good can be expected. Only the color of the skin has changed while exploitation of the people continues unabated through their leftovers.

By moving out of the British Commonwealth of Nations in the seventies, the elected government of Bhutto sent a clear message to the former masters. He then re-energized the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) by holding the grand Summit at Lahore in 1974. The headquarters of this important organization is in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia which has dampened its performance. Mecca is the holiest city for the Muslims followed by Madina and Jerusalem. The Prophet (PBUH) left the city of his forefathers to settle in Madina which then became the center of his revolution. It is time to revive the old spirit by returning to the origin. The city of Madina will play a key role in the rejuvenation of Islam which the spiritless commercial hub of Saudi Arabia, the port city of Jeddah has not been able to. Let us shun London and focus on Madina en route to creating the first Islamic Welfare State on the lines of Riyasat-e-Madina.