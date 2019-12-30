LHC objects to petition against NAB ordinance

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday raised objection to a plea filed against the recently-passed NAB Amendment Ordinance, 2019.

The law was promulgated by federal government on Friday through a presidential ordinance.

Subsequently, a petition was filed with the LHC, which maintained that the ordinance is against the laws and Constitution.

The petition took the stance that the Ordinance has abolished the authority of NAB to investigate corruption cases, requesting the court to suspend the decree.

The court pointed out that the petition could only be heard after the winter holidays and, thus, could not be fixed for an immediate hearing.

The federal cabinet on Friday gave its approval to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance 2019 which was later sent to President Arif Alvi for his assent.

As per the amended ordinance, the anti-graft watchdog will no longer be able to take action against government officials.

The ordinance states that the property of government employees cannot be frozen without a court order. Furthermore, if the accountability watchdog cannot complete an investigation against a suspect within three months, the accused will be entitled to bail.