KIU students block CPEC route after govt cancels scholarships

Hundreds of student from the Karakorum International University (KIU) took to the streets on Monday, boycotting classes and blocking the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route on the Karakorum Highway to protest the government’s move to cancel their scholarships.

Students from the PhD, MPhil, and the Masters programs blocked the Karakorum Highway’s Gilgit-Rawalpindi section and rallied near the Mehsul Chungi at Grand Trunk (GT) Road after some of them were not allowed to appear for exams following an arbitrary cancellation of scholarships.

In a video of the sit-in posted on Twitter by political activists Ammar Rashid, students were seen protesting peacefully on the highway. The students blocked the route “after being prevented from sitting for their exams following the arbitrary cancellation of their scholarships,” he said.

According to a Facebook post by the Gilgit-Baltistan Awareness Forum, the protesters demanded the Fee Reimbursement Scheme — introduced in 2011 for students in under-privileged areas — be restored. The protest were held over the federal government’s alleged inefficiency and its lack of attention towards the demands of the students, who had been asking for their rights since after four months.

Students claimed that by dissolving the scheme, the future of thousands of underprivileged students had been put at risk. The protests are said to continue until the demands are met.