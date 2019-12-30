﻿ State fulfilling responsibility by providing free shelter, food: Firdous | Pakistan Today

by INP , (Last Updated 3 hours ago)

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the state is fulfilling its responsibility by providing free shelter and food to the needy.

In a series of tweets, Awan said the provision of shelter to the homeless people suffering from severe cold reflects Prime Minister Imran Khan’s feelings for the lower strata of the society.

She said the foundation of new Pakistan has been “laid on these [compassionate] feelings”. She added the welfare of humanity is the mission of Imran Khan’s life.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran has continuously been taking measures for the betterment of the lower segment of the society.



