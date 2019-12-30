State fulfilling responsibility by providing free shelter, food: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the state is fulfilling its responsibility by providing free shelter and food to the needy.

In a series of tweets, Awan said the provision of shelter to the homeless people suffering from severe cold reflects Prime Minister Imran Khan’s feelings for the lower strata of the society.

سخت سردی سے ٹھٹھرتے بے گھر افرادکیلئے سائباں کی دستیابی وزیراعظم عمران خان کے احساس کا مظہر ہے۔ (ن) لیگی ترجمانوں کا پناہ گاہوں کو بلا جواز تنقید کا نشانہ بنانا غریب دشمنی ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 30, 2019

She said the foundation of new Pakistan has been “laid on these [compassionate] feelings”. She added the welfare of humanity is the mission of Imran Khan’s life.

انہیں چاہئے کہ سردی سے ٹھٹھرتے بے گھروں کے بجائے لندن کی آرام دہ پناہ گاہوں پر تنقید کریں۔ نئے پاکستان کی بنیاد احساس پر رکھی گئی ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 30, 2019

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran has continuously been taking measures for the betterment of the lower segment of the society.