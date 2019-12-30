Govt intorduced ‘NRO plus’ to protect aides, alleges Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government introduced what she dubbed as the “National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) plus” to protect its leaders from corruption references.

In a statement, Marriyum said that innocent members of opposition parties are bearing jail terms for 15 months without any concrete evidence. “Ahsan Iqbal’s only crime that he exposed ineligible leaders of PTI,” she said.

Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prime minister cannot become a capable person by putting the opponent behind the bars.

False allegations were leveled against the PML-N leaders, but courts granted them bails, she went on to say.

The PML-N leader said: “The selected government is about to be toppled,” she said and added those swearing to allegations against Rana Sanaullah should resign.”

“The former prime minister made the country an atomic power, laid the network of motorways and brought the country out of darkness,” she stated.