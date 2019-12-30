Filmmaker Jami names Dawn CEO Hameed Haroon as his alleged rapist

–Haroon rejects allegation, says ‘accusation fabricated at instance of those who wish to silence me and my newspaper’

Filmmaker Jamshed Mahmood, better known as Jami, has named Dawn CEO Hameed Haroon as his alleged rapist, two months after he came forward with the accusation that he was raped by a “media tycoon” 13 years ago.

The filmmaker made the accusation in a tweet on Saturday night from a new Twitter account he created, allegedly due to his previous account being hacked.

Haroon, on the other hand, issued a statement on Monday rejecting the rape accusations and announcing that he will initiate legal action against Jami.

According to the statement issued by Haroon, who is also the president of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), the Dawn chief executive officer said that the “the story is simply untrue and intentionally fabricated at the instance of those who wish to silence me and through me, to compel the newspaper that I represent to support their repressive narrative”.

“I am initiating legal action to clear my name and reputation, and to safeguard the freedom of the press by bringing to justice all those responsible for these false and malicious allegations against me,” he added.

“I first met Jami Raza when he was a freelance photographer and aspiring filmmaker in the 1990s or the early 2000s, which was the time that Jami had produced photographs of the Sir Jehangir Kothari bandstand for the purposes of architectural documentation and conservation. Impressed with Jami’s work, I enlisted him in 2003-04 to collaborate with me on a photo essay in the catalogue of the Sadequain exhibition at the Mohatta Palace Museum. I do recall going to his house sometime thereafter to condole on his father’s death but was unable to personally meet him. I do not recall ever being alone with Jami Raza. This has been the sum total of my interaction with Jami.

“I am convinced that the false and malicious allegation has been leveled at the instigation of powerful interests in the state and society who, for their own motives and the promotion of their own repressive narrative, wish to destroy my credibility and as a consequence thereof, the credibility of the newspaper group that I am associated with. It is not a mere coincidence that this particular tweet comes at a time when groups are being organised to demonstrate against Dawn and mysterious wall chalking is appearing, with both demanding the hanging of Dawn’s CEO and also its editorial staff.

“I am determined to expose those behind these false and malicious allegations and pledge to keep aloft the banner of fair and accurate reporting without fear or favour. So far as the tweets and some newspaper reports are concerned, I am initiating legal action to clear my name and reputation, and to safeguard the freedom of the press by bringing to justice all those responsible for these false and malicious allegations against me,” the statement concluded.