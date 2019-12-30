ETPB revenue increased remarkably in 2019

LAHORE: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) achieved a 24 per cent higher revenue and cut down expenses by 11 per cent in the year 2019 in addition to generating Rs1,195 million whereas the income generated by ETPB in the previous year was Rs972, Pakistan Today learnt on Monday.

According to ETPB’s annual report, land worth billions was recovered from encroachment and illegal occupancy in Lahore, Nankana, Kasur and Gujrat whereas all the zonal administrators and district officers were also directed to serve department faithfully and generate more revenue.

While talking to Pakistan Today ETPB chairman Amir Ahmed said that expenses had also been cut down from Rs1,106 million to Rs983 million in 2019 while all zonal managers and staff have been directed to cut down unnecessary expenses. “We have also installed the biometric attendance systems for our employees which resulted in the department’s increased efficiency,” he added.

“Due to no payment, the Fisheries Department building in Lahore and commercial plazas in Gujrat have been sealed by ETPB,” he informed further while adding that the department had also played an important role in accommodating Sikh yatrees who visited Pakistan on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

Further, the Chairman mentioned that the Gurdwara in Jehulm ‘Choa Sahib’ was made functional in 2019 and Hindu temple Teja Mandir was also made functional in Sialkot during the same year.

“We have resolved 32 pending cases in 2019 while several are under the hearing process. ETPB is working according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and more reforms will be made in the department.

The chairperson further said that the Sikh and Hindu leaders had appreciated the steps taken by ETPB while the year 2020 would bring more revenue to the department.

He concluded by saying that illegally occupied lands and properties would be completely vacated in 2020 and more measures for the betterment of the department would be made.