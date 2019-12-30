Don’t create problems

The recent controversy involving India, Pakistan, and the USA over the Kashmir issue is very unfortunate in the first place. I have been watching the whole news of controversy even amid my tight schedule at work.

I have been reading the problems between India and Pakistan right from my school days in the early 1990s in Tuticorin, Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. Of course, there have been many issues left unresolved to date. The message that something seriously bizarre has been right there in front of both India and Pakistan is clear to the whole world. I have been concerned about those inherent issues.

Actually, numerous hard rules and scores of draconian regimes worldwide have stopped many interesting things from happening in the world. This having been the fact, the situation still remains the same at the world stage. As a student, I remember studying in Tamil literature and world history many curious instances of ancient mediators resolving issues between countries through great efforts and unflinching understanding.

Mediation is not a [that] bad word in the world. At the same time, sovereignty, freedom, and basic rights cannot be taken for granted. Yet, seeking help from others, that too in times of crises will only create great understanding before the resolution of core issues.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai

Kashmir case

While Pakistan approaches the ICJ, it should keep in view India’s defence line. India would invoke jus cogen ‘clausula rebus sic stantibus’, things as they stand, or fundamental change of circumstances. The principle stands codified in Article 62 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. India could plead the UNO resolutions stand antiquated under afore quoted principle as Pakistan failed to pull out all its forces as stipulated by UNO. It could also plead ‘lex posterior derogat priori’, later treaty abrogates the earlier one. The principle is enshrined in Article 59 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

We better not discuss the legality of Article 370 revocation. It has been challenged by Kashmiri appellants who accept jurisdiction of India’s Supreme Court, and by corollary IHK’s assembly’s accession-to-India resolution. India’s Supreme Court alluded to Article 370 as permanent, but it never clarified what ‘permanent’ actually means. None of the Supreme Court’s decisions explicitly equated such permanence to the Article being a basic feature. Also, unlike the IHK’s High Court, the Supreme Court never mentioned any bar on the amending power of the Parliament in these decisions (SC case: Sampath Prakash and Santhosh Gupta, the IHK’s High Court’s case: Ashok Kumar’s case).

Let us be cool. Keeping in view the moral credibility of our likely pleader Ben Emerson, and Reqo Diq lesson. Fools rush in where angels dare not tread’.

Khalid Masood

Rawalpindi

Judge Caprio’s court

Judge Caprio’s court in America has gotten famous across the world because it disposes cases of traffic violations swiftly. In his court everyone regardless of their colour and country of origin is treated with kindness, consideration, and dignity. Violators of traffic rules who are found guilty are fined nominal charges. A Pakistani-based American national who was charged three parking tickets was fined nothing as he was a student and thus qualified for some help, being worthy of it. The televised version of the court of Judge Caprio is termed ‘Caught in Providence’.

Well, why can such cases be tried by such judges in our country? Can the services of Judge Caprio be hired for consultancy to ensure speedy and justified judgments?

On the contrary, former Chief Justice was engaged himself to collect funds for building dams while thousands of cases were pending. Our judges, by watching Judge Caprio’s court proceedings, should learn something.

Hope for the best. Sooner or later it would happen so in our country as well.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

The car is ready for stealing

Dear sir, through your paper I would like to address those people who are always ready to live and die for their cars, but are not able to secure it from being stolen and when it has been stolen ask the world how the thief could have opened the door and started their car from parking or outside my home, etc.

I am sorry to say that actually these types of people are overconfident or perhaps too casual in normal routine of their lives. First they go to the car-wash center, explain the specifications of the car, its qualities, show the engine sounds to others and chillness of the air-conditioning and tell the current market value of the car. In the end, these owners give the key of the car, in a very friendly way, to the car wash service and tell them “I am going for some piece of work and will be back after a few hours, you just change my oil filter, engine oil, fill some great quality of coolant in radiator and wash the car.”

Now your car is ready for stealing, as it is possible someone makes a duplicate of your car key. So be careful and don’t be too casual with new people, as it is your own responsibility to look after your assets instead of asking the state to recover it.

Fayyaz Ashfaq

Karachi