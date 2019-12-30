Bilawal offers ministries to MQM-P in exchange for derailing PTI govt

–PPP chief urges govt’s ally to end its alliance ‘for the sake of people of Karachi’

–Says Sindh is only province where development work has been completed by govt

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday offered ministries in Sindh government to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in exchange for its help in derailing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the Centre.

Addressing a ceremony in the provincial capital after inaugurating four development projects, the PPP chief said that his government would offer an equal number of ministries to the MQM-P if it breaks off its alliance with the Imran Khan-led federal government.

“Topple it, topple it, topple Imran’s government,” he added.

“For Karachi’s sake, all the ministries that the MQM-P has in the Centre, we will give them in Sindh. But the only condition is to send him [Imran Khan] back home,” he said.

“Today or tomorrow, all the facilitators, all the allies will have to take this decision, will have to save Pakistan and end Naya Pakistan,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that MQM-P is one of the core allies of the federal government and its MNAs Farogh Naseem and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui hold the federal ministries for law and information technology, respectively.

The scion of the Bhutto dynasty also criticised the PTI government over its decision of removing 800,000 people from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), saying that it was “cruel and unjust of the government to snatch Rs1,000 from the poor women in this economic situation”. He vowed to challenge the exclusion of the more than 800,000 people from the programme in a court of law. “The entire nation is embroiled in a plethora of issues. The problems of the masses are escalating every day,” he added.

He said that the government’s anti-encroachment drive was rendering the residents of shantytowns homeless in extreme winter. He also urged the mayor of Karachi to halt the anti-encroachment drive to protect the people from the cold weather.

Condemning the government’s gas policy, the PPP chairman said that the people of Sindh were suffering due to suspension of gas supply, adding that, “We will have to snatch our share from the government.”

He lamented that the federal government was not providing Sindh its rightful share in resources and funds, adding that the PPP cannot “compromise” on the province’s rights.

“At the same time, we will have to think and come up with a way to expand the scope of our development. How can we work more with fewer funds,” he said, adding that public-private partnership was one way to work on mega-development projects.

Bilawal said that PPP had initiated several development projects in Karachi, which include the construction of two bridges and an underpass which, he said, were “obviously very important for Karachi’s communication network” and will help in improving the city’s traffic woes. He said that Karachi’s development was important for the entire country, not just the city’s residents.

“PPP government is the only government in the country that is working and we can show that,” he said but acknowledged that his party’s efforts to provide health, education and other facilities to Sindh’s people were not enough to “meet the demand”.

However, he further said that foreign publications too have lauded the policy of the Sindh government.