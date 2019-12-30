Behroze Sabzwari requests public for privacy on Syra, Shehroz separation

The Shehroz and Syra split has been the talk of many towns in Pakistan as people continue to meddle in their personal lives and give opinions on social media prompting a response from Behroze Sabzwari.

According to a local media outlet, Sheroz Shabzwari’s father Behroze Sabzwari said that the matter is being taken out of context.

He rejected the rumours of their divorce, admitting that although the couple was going through a rough patch, it would not come down to a permanent separation. “Conflicts are a part of every relationship, and they are extremely private,” he added.

The veteran actor also said that Syra is currently staying with her ailing father and the two got married with their own will so everyone’s hoping they will resolve things on their own; however, he repeated that the family’s privacy is respected. “It is an extremely private matter, how can people say so many things without verification and make things even worse for the people involved? How is it ethical to talk about someone’s divorce when it hasn’t happened? How is a couple’s private conflict even someone else’s problem?” he questioned.

“There is an ongoing conflict, just like there is in every family. The couple is going through something that we’re hoping will resolve and they are trying as well. However, dragging a third person into the matter is immoral. She is also someone’s daughter, just like Syra is our daughter. She is the mother of our grandchild and we love her,” he said.

“There is no divorce, God forbid anything like that and people spreading these false rumours will be answerable one day. We are all hoping that God helps resolve the problem,” he concluded.