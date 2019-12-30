A lost opportunity for peace in Afghanistan

Another bloody winter for the country

On Monday morning international media across the Atlantic reported that the Taliban Council had agreed to a ceasefire in Afghanistan to be followed by talks for a peace deal with the US, and intra-Afghan negotiations within two weeks of the signing of a US-Taliban peace deal. This has now been denied by the Taliban who have stated categorically that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no ceasefire plans. The Taliban, it appears are adamant over the demand that Washington remove all of the approximately 13,000 American forces and let the Taliban deal with the Afghan government itself.

The implications of the Taliban stand are clear. In days and weeks to come the fighting inside Afghanistan will become deadlier than before. Last week a US. Army Green Beret became the 20th American service member to be killed by hostile fire this year in Afghanistan. More than 2,400 American forces have been killed in Afghanistan since the US invaded that nation and overthrew its Taliban-controlled government.

The biggest sufferer would however be the Afghan civilians and the government troops. Airstrikes have intensified with US aircraft dropping more munitions on Afghanistan in September than in any other month since October 2010. Overall, in the first nine months of 2019, United Nation Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) documented 8,239 civilian casualties (2,563 killed and 5,676 injured). The Taliban have meanwhile accelerated attacks on government troops. Any large scale uprooting of the population in Afghanistan due to the escalation of the conflict will burden Pakistan with more refugees. With little leverage with the Taliban or the Afghan government, Pakistan cannot do much to avert the catastrophe.

Pakistan’s clout with the Taliban has declined with the passage of time. It is indicated not only by the shifting of Taliban-US talks to Qatar but also by the display of self-confidence by the Taliban who have set up independent ties with different countries. While supporting peace, Pakistan should remain neutral in the conflict. It should treat whosoever comes to power in Afghanistan as a representative of a sovereign state. Islamabad should be sensitive to the Afghan government and people’s concerns who can only be won over if treated as equals.