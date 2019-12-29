The Kashmir dispute

Today, the Kashmir issue is one of the most sensitive and burning topics being discussed

Everywhere, not just in India and Pakistan. It has a vast historic significance, and a set of events have led both countries to wrestle with one another since the inception of the dispute.

Eyeing the scenario in place, it is expressed with despair, that Pakistan seems to be in a no-solution situation up till now. Clouds of despondency are looming large as subsequent to the verdict of Apex Court of India and the abrogation of the articles of Constitution 35-A and 370, the situation on both sides of the border have worsened and all sorts of bilateral and diplomatic ties have been reduced to a considerable extent.

To add more to the ongoing turmoil, Pakistan has faced a huge backfoot from every country including the U.S. and Saudi Arabia and wherever it has resorted for support in the light of the abrogation of the said articles by the Indian Apex Court. I believe that we are well aware of the economic disparity that our country faces, well aware that we cannot afford to wage a war with India. Considering the very fact that India is a prosperous country and keeping aside our individual views on how the country deals with the minorities’ issues, alternatively speaking on the whole, it should be accepted that we are by all means far behind in all fields as compared to the present India.

Praising India isn’t on my agenda, nor is criticising my country my point. However, reality cannot be overlooked. I would only like to conclude by making a simple point clear that both the countries have wasted decades over conflicts and wars, why not give peace and diplomacy a chance. Why not fix the issues by amicably sitting on a platform and let both the sovereign leaders discuss the issue and come to a resolution. As the popular saying goes, “You can change your friends, but not your neighbours”.

India should understand the fact that Pakistan has equal interests in Kashmir as India. Just blaming Pakistan on every front will not take India anywhere, and would rather aggravate the situation and increase tensions on both sides of the border, which may not lead to peace and harmony. India needs to let go of its superiority complex and behave like a developed nation which it claims itself to be.

Aamnah Mansoor

Lahore