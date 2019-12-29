Skardu freezes as temperature touches -21 Celsius

ISLAMABAD: As the country is in the grip of severe cold wave, the temperature on Sunday dropped to record -21°C in Skardu – the central valley of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has already forecast cold and dry weather in the country while very cold in the upper region.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded on Sunday with Skardu -21°C; Gupis and Bagrote -12°C; Astore -11°C; Gilgit -7°C; Kalam and Kalat -5 degree Celsius.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in Islamabad, most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours on Monday.

The National Highways and Motorway Police have advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and use Humsafar mobile app for quick information about major routes.

Minimum temperature were recorded in some major cities: Islamabad 4°C, Murree -4°C, Lahore 2°C, Karachi 11°C, Peshawar 3°C, Muzaffarabad 4°C, Quetta -1 degree centigrade.