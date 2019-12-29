Sialkot teen shot dead while recording TikTok video

A 16-year-old boy was killed on Sunday after gunshots were fired while he was recording a TikTok video with his friends in Sialkot’s Kharota Syedan, according to local media reports.

Both his friends were arrested by the police after the deceased teenager’s parents alleged that one of the boys had killed their son on purpose. “Our son has been murdered over personal enmity,” his father claimed.

His friends, however, told the police that the teen shot himself accidentally while they were shooting a video.

The area residents have said that the three boys were close friends and used to shoot videos as a hobby.

A case of the incident has been registered whereas an investigation is underway.

Reports suggest that at least 37 young people have lost their lives while making TikTok videos across the globe. The highest number of cases has been reported in Pakistan and India.