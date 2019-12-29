Sewage problem in Karachi

Sir, through the column of your well-known newspaper, I would like to draw attention towards the bad condition of sewage system in our city and the various types of diseases rearing their ugly heads because of the sewage overflow.

I am a citizen of Karachi. The condition of the sewage system in our city is becoming poorer everyday. All the dirty water from sewage usually flows on to the roads which creates more difficulties for both vehicles and pedestrians.

We have complained many times to the Municipal Corporation but they paid no attention. I hope you will look into the matter and will take action to precipitate the repair of the bad sewage condition.

Hamza Farooq

Karachi