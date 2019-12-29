Pakistan Railways bans smoking in trains, stations

Pakistan Railways has banned smoking in trains, railways stations and its offices across the country, said a circular issued by Inspector General of Railways Police said on Sunday.

The ban was imposed under the Anti-Tobacco Ordinance 2002 on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, the letter said. The smoking will also be banned for vendors, waiters, hawkers, coolies and others at a railway station.

The order warned of punitive action under the relevant law in case of violation of the smoking ban.

The train driver, conductor guard and waiting room managers will be authorized officers to enforce the law, the letter further said.

Meanwhile, the ASI or higher officers of the railway police will be authorised to act under the law and the police will be responsible for enforcement of the law at a particular railway station, the circular added.