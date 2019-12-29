KP govt extends winter vacations by one week

–Schools across the province to reopen on January 7, 2020

As the weather gets colder, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has extended the winter vacations in schools across the province for another week and the schools will now reopen on January 7, 2020.

Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash made the announcement, saying the decision has been taken on the directions of CM Mahmood Khan.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cantt and Garrison have also extended winter vacations to keep the children safe from the harsh weather and the schools will now reopen on January 6, 2020. FGEIs Directorate has issued a schedule to enhance the winter vacations in view of the prevailing cold weather.