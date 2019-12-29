Judge Caprio’s court in America has gotten famous across the world because it disposes cases of traffic violations swiftly. In his court everyone regardless of their colour and country of origin is treated with kindness, consideration, and dignity. Violators of traffic rules who are found guilty are fined nominal charges. A Pakistani-based American national who was charged three parking tickets was fined nothing as he was a student and thus qualified for some help, being worthy of it. The televised version of the court of Judge Caprio is termed ‘Caught in Providence’.

Well, why can such cases be tried by such judges in our country? Can the services of Judge Caprio be hired for consultancy to ensure speedy and justified judgments?

On the contrary, former Chief Justice was engaged himself to collect funds for building dams while thousands of cases were pending. Our judges, by watching Judge Caprio’s court proceedings, should learn something.

Hope for the best. Sooner or later it would happen so in our country as well.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi