SHEIKHUPURA: At least four people died due to intense cold weather in different areas here on Sunday.

According to details, the people have been identified as the teenage son of a shopkeeper of Saddar identified as Muhammad Iqbal, father of Mian Israr who is an active office bearer of Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran, Ruqia Bibi and an elderly man named Allah Rakha died of extreme cold weather.

Meanwhile, a high rise in cases of pneumonia is being witnessed in children due to the frosty weather.