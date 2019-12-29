Police arrest Mansehra rape suspect

MANSEHRA: Police on Sunday arrested key suspect, Qari Shamsuddin, in connection with the alleged rape of a 10-year-old boy by a cleric in Mansehra.

The child was hospitalised after being subjected to rape and torture by his seminary teacher, named as Shamsuddin, in the vicinity of Phulra.

Reportedly, Shamsuddin raped the child every other day.

“The arrested suspects are relatives of the victim child,” the police said, adding that Shamsuddin’s brother is among them.

Earlier on Saturday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the child’s plight at the hands of religious scholars.

Mansehra deputy inspector general (DIG) relayed the seminary being operated by the “paedophile cleric” has been sealed while he currently remains on the run. “The child has undergone tremendous physical and mental torture and his health remains serious at this point in time,” he said.

The madrassah, which was unregistered and being privately run, housed 120 students.