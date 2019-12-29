Don’t create problems

The recent controversy involving India, Pakistan, and the USA over the Kashmir issue is very unfortunate in the first place. I have been watching the whole news of controversy even amid my tight schedule at work.

I have been reading the problems between India and Pakistan right from my school days in the early 1990s in Tuticorin, Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. Of course, there have been many issues left unresolved to date. The message that something seriously bizarre has been right there in front of both India and Pakistan is clear to the whole world. I have been concerned about those inherent issues.

Actually, numerous hard rules and scores of draconian regimes worldwide have stopped many interesting things from happening in the world. This having been the fact, the situation still remains the same at the world stage. As a student, I remember studying in Tamil literature and world history many curious instances of ancient mediators resolving issues between countries through great efforts and unflinching understanding.

Mediation is not a [that] bad word in the world. At the same time, sovereignty, freedom, and basic rights cannot be taken for granted. Yet, seeking help from others, that too in times of crises will only create great understanding before the resolution of core issues.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai