Is Pakistan developed or impoverished?

Pakistan has both manpower and resources, so what’s wrong?

By Maira Hilal

A developed country or an industrialised country is a sovereign state with a higher industrial and Human Development Index relative to other less industrialised countries. It must also have advance infrastructure, post-industrialist economies meaning the service sector provides more wealth than the industrial sector. They are contrasted with developing countries, which are in the process of industrialisation or are pre-industrial and almost entirely agrarian, some of which might fall into the category of Least Developed Countries.

Broadly speaking, the characteristics of developed nations are based on a high standard of living. Most of the GDP comes from the industrial sector, there is a high GDP per capita, low corruption, mainly urban citizens advanced public transportation, low poverty, low number of homeless, high quality of education, advanced military and security. These characteristics can be estimated through parameters which are used to determine the level of economic development of a country and they include the Human Development Index, income per capita, political stability, industrialisation, freedom and living standards of the general population, the Gross National Product (GNP), and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Briefly, a highly developed economy, technological advancement and infrastructural growth are just a few criteria to know whether a country can be considered a developed nation or not. According to the 2019 economic survey report, the list of ten developed state is Norway, Australia, Switzerland, Netherland, the USA, Germany, Nederland, Canada, Singapore, and Denmark.

Why Pakistan is not falling into the category of developed states? Like many other states whether it does not have enough financial resources and superficial manpower to run its economy or is its industrial structure inadequate? To respond to these queries let’s have a glance at the educational structure of Pakistan. Pakistan came into being on 14 August 1947 as a national state. It is one among those nations which arise prior to the emergence of various developed countries such as China, Japan, Denmark, and so on. Economically, since its inception till today it has dropped down into the classification of underdeveloped states, despite having multiple natural resources and sufficient manpower also. Why is it so? Although there would be multiple reasons for this backwardness but my focus will remain on the education system.

Education plays an important role in boosting up the economy of any state. Its contribution cannot be neglected at any stage. As far as the educational structure of Pakistan is concerned, Pakistan has been rated as the 110th most competitive nation in the world out of 140 nations. In international ranking, 23 Pakistani universities are ranked among the top 500 Asian universities, despite the fact its educational system has not contributed significantly to the country’s product output. Every year hundreds and thousands of people are acquiring higher professional degrees but have practically failed to contribute to their country positively. The reason behind that is that the current educational system is outdated, because of the criteria of judgment, that are totally reliant on gaining marks. The more marks one has, the more chances one has to get a high post.

So whatever hurdles Pakistan is facing today to making country a developed state, the root cause is its outdated educational system. So here education needs to be delivered inclusively effectively and equitably across the country so that Pakistan can fall into the categories of developing states in the future

In other developing states, educational institutions do not just emphasise awarding degrees on a piece of paper but they are much more concerned with the creativity and productivity of the students. Their aim is to bring the nation on a path where they can positively deploy their skills keeping in view the ethical and moral principles. In Pakistan, this kind of system is missing. Examples can be obtained from the 2018 annual economy survey report which demonstrated employment growth is one of the major challenges for Pakistan’s economy. During 2019 the provisional growth in industrial sector has been estimated at only 1.40 per cent mainly due to decline of 2.06 per cent in the large-scale manufacturing sector. According to the labour force survey 2017-18 the total enrolment in all educational institutions in the country was 50.6 million compared to 48.0 million, during 2016-17, an increase of 5.3 per cent. Moreover, the literacy rate estimated at 62.3 per cent in 2017 as compared to 60.7 per cent estimated in 2014-15. If we order the countries according to their GDP per capita, Pakistan is in 154th position, and its population of 212.2 million has a low level of affluence compared to the ten top developed countries, as depicted by the census 2019, but its population growth rate is still very high. Furthermore, its economy is the 24th largest in the world in terms of purchasing power parity and 42nd largest in terms of nominal gross domestic product, and grew almost 5.5 per cent in 2018 compared to last year. So keeping in view the abovementioned data here it is clear beyond any doubt that in spite of strong and highly professional manpower, Pakistan has low GDP per capita, low standard of living, and high poverty rate, as well as a quality of education which is below standard. No doubt the present government is focusing on a uniform education system, uses of information technology, improved governance and financial efficiency of education system, decreasing the dropout ratio, and also removing financial barriers. Moreover, in this regard it has taken special initiative to fulfilling its commitment to create 10 million jobs through various projects. But the unalloyed truth is that it is a time taking commitment.

So whatever hurdles Pakistan is facing today to making country a developed state, the root cause is its outdated educational system. So here education needs to be delivered inclusively effectively and equitably across the country so that Pakistan can fall into the categories of developing states in the future.

The writer can be reached at: [email protected]