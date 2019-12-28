Conspiracies to spoil Sino-Pak relations will never succeed: Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that those hatching conspiracies in the relations between Pakistan and China will never succeed.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Friends of Silk Route’ organized by Pakistan-China Institute at a local hotel on Saturday.

He said both the countries have a rock-solid friendship. “China has sided with Pakistan on Kashmir dispute at all forums including FATF,” he added.

He said Pakistan Army’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism are unprecedented in the world. “We have always talked of peace, however, Kashmir dispute will have to be resolved not tomorrow but today and in accordance with the United Nations resolutions,” he maintained.

The Governor said that Pakistan and China friendship was not because of any government but of historic relations between the people of the two countries. He said since assuming the office of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan has visited China thrice. Undoubtedly, China, Pakistan Economic Corridor is a glaring example of Pak-China friendship as this project is ensuring the development of Pakistan as well as creating vast employment opportunities, he added.

Under the CPEC, he mentioned that 1,544 kilometres long roads have so far been constructed and another 1,456 kilometres roads are under construction, while 5,320 megawatts of electricity has been added to the system.

Under the CPEC, he continued, nine Special Economic Zones have been established and both the countries have also signed the CPEC Phase-II. He said China is such a friend of Pakistan that has always stood by Pakistan in a difficult time, citing that China has supported Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir and FATF.

Relations between Pakistan and China are getting stronger with each passing day; he said and added that no enemy could shatter their relations through conspiracies.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said that eight seminars have so far been organized by Pakistan-China Institute in various cities of Pakistan. CPEC is not all about roads and other developmental projects but to strengthen ties between the two countries, he said, adding CPEC is a project of ‘One Belt; One Road Initiative’ involving more than 170 countries.

He said due to CPEC, 75,000 individuals in Pakistan have acquired jobs and 20 billion dollars investment is also being made. China had sided Pakistan at that time when no one was ready to invest in Pakistan but it had made an investment here.

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin said that Pakistan is our best friend and we will move ahead should-to- should with Pakistan. We have supported each other in all kinds of international scenarios and the enemy cannot dent our friendship. Under the CPEC, he said, historic economic development and employment opportunities created in Pakistan during the last six years. Chinese companies had paid 300 million dollars as tax in Pakistan and provided jobs to thousands of Pakistanis.