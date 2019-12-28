After NAB and ANF, FIA in action

Doing the government’s dirty work will bring disrepute

It goes to NAB’s discredit that it failed to prove any charge against the PML-N leaders taken into custody over the last several months. This, despite having been given despotic powers. NAB succeeded only in conducting media trials of its victims that suited the PTI govt. It made efforts to collect or manufacture evidence only after it had obtained the remand of an accused. Consequently, the prosecution often faced embarrassment when the case was presented by it before a court. While accepting the bail applications of several of those arrested by NAB, courts questioned the Bureau’s functioning using expressions like “arbitrary use of power”, “mala fide”, “conjectures”, “unperceived perceptions”, “lack of capacity” and so on. To the common man those bailed out by the courts appeared to be innocent victims of a vengeful administration. That the NAB acted only against the opposition and spared those with seedy reputations in the ruling party confirmed the perception that what was being done under the rubric of accountability was in fact a persecution of the opposition at the behest of the government.

The government is also responsible for making the ANF controversial. The LHC noted during the hearing of the case of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, who was a bitter critic of the PTI government, that despite the accused having been in ANF custody for six months there were lapses in the prosecution case, no recovery memo was prepared on site and the explanation for not conducting on-site proceedings was not plausible. The court wondered why the Investigating officer made no request for Rana Sanaullah’s physical remand to trace out the gang of smugglers he was allegedly leading. The court also noted that political victimisation is an “open secret” in the country

In case the FIA, which raided PML-N’s Lahore Secretariat, tried to be more loyal to the king than the king himself, it will lose whatever credibility it still possesses.

Among other things, what is wrong with the PM is that he hits the roof whenever anyone tries to confront him with a reality different from what he sees through his rose-coloured glasses. The courts delivering judgments against the PTI’s liking are sneered at. The media portraying this reality is accused of being controlled by a mafia.