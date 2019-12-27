First batch of dual seat JF-17 aircraft rolls out from PAC Kamra

ISLAMABAD: The first batch of 08 dual seat JF-17 aircraft rolled out from PAC Kamra, on Friday which is an another remarkable milestone of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex.

According to the PAF Spokesperson, to mark this momentous occasion, a grand ceremony was held at Aircraft Manufacturing Factory, Kamra. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Executive Vice President of Chinese Aviation Industries Hao Zhaoping also attended the ceremony as guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief congratulated PAC and CATIC on successful accomplishment of 2019 production target and completing first 08 dual-seat JF-17 aircraft in record time of five months. He further said that serial production of dual-seat variant is a landmark development for JF-17 program and a true manifestation of everlasting friendship between both the friendly countries. He further said that JF-17 Thunder is the backbone of PAF which has been battle proven during operation Swift Retort.

Highlighting the time tested friendship between China and Pakistan; the Chinese ambassador said the JF-17 is a testimony of Sino-Pak friendship and mutual cooperation.

On the occasion, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation also signed an agreement for co-production of Chinese commercial aircraft.