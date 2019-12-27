COAS lauds troops’ readiness against conventional threats

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the formations of Karachi Corps and Pakistan Rangers Sindh in the border areas.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief appreciated the readiness of the troops for response against any conventional threat.

It is worth mentioning here that on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing a rally, had said that he spoke to General Bajwa about possible threats from India in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and was told that the army is ready to respond to any Indian misadventure.

On Wednesday, during his visit to the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi, the army chief had said that the father of the nation’s vision about the “two-nation theory is an, even more, acknowledged reality today”.

The army chief lauded Quaid’s selfless efforts and political vision for the creation of the motherland. He said, “We can’t thank him [Quaid-e-Azam] enough for having got us Pakistan.”

General Bajwa’s reference to the two-nation theory came at a time when protests in India raged on over an amendment in the constitution that’s discriminatory towards the minority Muslim community.