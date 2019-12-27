Balochistan CM faces a likely rebellion

–Opp lawmakers, disgruntled allies step up efforts to oust Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties, namely Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), have stepped up efforts to oust Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal amid a widening rift between the coalition parties in the province, Pakistan Today has learnt.

Sources said that the opposition lawmakers have started contacting the angry “chieftains” in the ruling Baluchistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to bring an in-house change in the Balochistan Assembly. Besides, Speaker Abdul Qudoos was also approached to assist them in the ouster.

They said: “Other than Bizenjo, Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki has already quit to protest the CM’s alleged intervention in his ministry, whereas Jan Mohammad Jamali, Sardar Saleh Bhutani, Irrigation Minister Nawabzada Tariq Magsi and PTI parliamentary leader Mobin Khilji have also expressed their displeasure with CM Kamal.”

Health Minister Nasibullah Marri is also disgruntled after he was shown the door by Jam Kamal, the sources claimed.

PARTY POSITION BALOCHISTAN ASSEMBLY

In the House of 65, treasury benches have support from 42 lawmakers, including 24 members of BAP. PTI has seven members, Awami National Party (ANP) has four members, BNP-Awami has three members, Hazara Democratic Party has two lawmakers, while the Jamhoori Watan Party and independents have one member each.

The opposition, on the other hand, is 22-strong: 11 members belong to JUI-F-led MMA, BNP-M has 10 lawmakers, whereas Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party has only a single lawmaker in the house.

The fissures in the rank of the treasury benches are out in the open, now that Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddoos Bizenjo has actively started lobbying against the chief minister. PTI Balochistan President Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind — active against Kamal since day one after he was denied a lucrative post in the cabinet– is also supporting the in-house change.

The differences came to the fore after Bizenjo in a public meeting said that he respected Kamal as a human being but not as the chief minister.

“Jam Kamal has failed to implement the BAP’s vision and since the people expressed their trust in the party the elections, it is incumbent upon us to take practical steps and fulfill the expectations of people,” he had said.

The BAP sources confirmed to Pakistan Today that Bizenjo was working to regroup the angry MPs against Kamal. In this regard, Kamal had also called on PM Imran Khan, but it would be a long shot as the PTI Balochistan led by Rind was also against him.

Rind had recently met with Prime Minister Imran Khan along with a party delegation and informed the premier about his differences with Jam Kamal Khan. Sources in the PTI claimed that the premier had advised Rind not to oppose Jam Kamal and promised to address his grievances.

GOVT DENIES RIFT:

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani denied any rift within the coalition government and said that there was absolutely no issue between the coalition party leaders.

“No one has given any statement against the chief minister. Yes, there was a statement by Bizenjo where he expressed some reservations… but he had also praised the vision of the CM,” he said.

He said he saw no reason for criticism on the development schemes led by Kamal, claiming the development pace in Balochistan was faster than other provinces.