Lahore bound flight narrowly escapes accident

LAHORE: A Lahore bound flight on Thursday narrowly escaped an accident during landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

According to reports, flight PK-740 escaped an accident during landing before the pilot controlled the plane and landed it on the boarding bridge with one engine.

According to sources, a Boeing-777 of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was grounded due to damage to its one engine. A PIA spokesperson said that a piece of metal hit the engine due to ongoing renovation work at Lahore airport.

He further said that new engine parts of Boeing-777 have been dispatched from Karachi and that the delayed Lahore to Jeddah flight will depart after necessary repairs to the plane.