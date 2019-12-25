Rasheed says next few months ‘critical’

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that the next few months were critical in the country’s political atmosphere.

Addressing an event in Rawalpindi, the minister said the voter registration of Muslims in India has been challenged today as they are deprived of their documents. The Muslims of India are now looking towards Pakistan, he added.

He claimed that India could increase border tensions with Pakistan amid such situation, however, our armed forces are completely ready to deal with any misadventure and the nation should also be prepared. Indian forces have installed missiles alongside Kashmir border, he said.

“Millions of Muslims took to the streets around the world for getting freedom, whereas, these people [Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership] are heading to hold a public gathering here in Rawalpindi.”

“[Prime Minister] Imran Khan will bring back the looted money of the nationals at any cost. I sought permission from PM Khan for raising some points but it was not granted. The coming months are very important for the national politics and Imran Khan will take control over the situation. PM Khan is not going anywhere but there [opposition leaders] political age has ended now.”

The federal minister said that he will head towards Larkana if the opposition is arriving in Rawalpindi. He announced to organise a public gathering in Larkana, the stronghold of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He further said, “The legal team will give any statement regarding the developments against Rana Sanaullah and Ahsan Iqbal. The decision regarding Maryam Nawaz was taken unanimously by the federal cabinet for not allowing her to go abroad.”

While commenting over the special court’s verdict against Pervez Musharraf, Rasheed said that no law allows dragging and hanging of a dead body.