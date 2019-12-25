Protestors besiege ARY office over report calling Tories ‘Pakistan-origin’

ISLAMABAD – Demonstrations took place in front of the Islamabad office of ARY News after the channel ran a report, and published a story, calling Tories in Britain ‘Pakistan-origin’ on December 13.

In a report designed to underline 15 British citizens as somehow being linked to Pakistan based on their ancestry, the anti-national media house ARY News went as far as saying that even the Tories among those 15 were of ‘Pakistan-origin’.

After The Dependent’s trademark investigative journalist and sting operations, the 15 Brits in question were later found to have something in common: each of them had won a seat in the general election of the United Kingdom on the same day as ARY needlessly linked them to Pakistan.

Protestors outside the ARY office said that among the 15 individuals those Brits belonging to the Labour Party being forcibly connected to Pakistan was the lesser crime, but those from the Conservative Party, also known as Tories, being called ‘Pakistan-origin’ was absolutely unacceptable.

“We demand a ban on ARY for calling members of a party that is clearly anti-Muslim as being of ‘Pakistani origin’. And we demand an apology,” said a protester Raheem Mahmud.

“After that we will break everything we find in and around the office, just like this traitor of a media house has shattered our feelings,” said another demonstrator Kashif Javaid.