Police inquiry holds three waiters responsible for liquor sale at Cafe Aylanto

Punjab police on Tuesday held three waiters of Cafe Aylanto guilty of serving alcoholic drinks to their customers as it concluded the investigation into a raid at the eatery’s M. M. Alam Road branch.

The inquiry was initiated after a joint raid was conducted by the excise department and police at the restaurant on Sept 7.

“The investigation into the case lodged against Café Aylanto for illegally selling alcoholic drinks has been concluded and police only found three waiters guilty of the charges,” investigation officer Muhammad Zulqernain said, adding that police had submitted the investigation report to the court for further proceeding.

However, when asked, Zulqarnain refused to share details as to why the waiters were held guilty as they were only doing their job and had nothing to do with the sale and purchase of liquor at the restaurant.

Cafe Aylanto was sealed on Sept 7 after Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Ranjha carried out a raid along with excise officer Masood Warraich and Model Town Superintendent of Police (SP) Malik Ahmad Imran. They had taken into custody 13 staff members of the café, seized several bottles of liquor and lodged a criminal case against the outlet’s administration.

The incident, which went viral on social media in no time, became controversial when the Punjab government removed Gulberg circle ASP Abdul Wahab and excise and taxation officer Masood Bashir Warraich without holding inquiries. Particularly, the matter of Wahab’s removal led to social media criticism when the then Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan not only removed him but also surrendered his services to Islamabad.

According to reports, many in police circles believed that someone in Islamabad’s power corridors took up the matter, ensuring the officer’s ouster from Punjab knowing that he had committed no mistake.

“The mystery behind the removal of the ASP and excise officer is yet to unfold as neither they were found involved in any violation nor held guilty in any inquiry,” he said.