Nation celebrates Jinnah’s 143rd birth anniversary

LAHORE: The 143rd birth anniversary of the country’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today with traditional zeal and enthusiasm across the country.

The day started with a change of guards ceremony at Jinnah Mausoleum in Karachi. The national flag was been hoisted at all government and private buildings and special events have been planned for the day.

In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the “best way to pay homage to the Quaid on his birth anniversary is to adhere to his principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline”.

President Arif Alvi, in his message for the nation, termed Jinnah as a “visionary man who envisaged a separate identity, needs and political direction of the Muslims of the subcontinent”.

“The acumen of his foresight and vision can be witnessed even today with the prevailing conditions in India and occupied Kashmir,” said the president and urged the nation to “stand united and re-affirm our faith in his teachings”.

Both the president and the prime minister said that the Indian government’s move to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status and its actions have “again vindicated the conviction of the great Quaid”.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari noted that the nation had a “long way to go to realise the vision” of Jinnah.

“Our founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah & his vision for Pakistan — We have a long way to go to realise his vision but we must strive to achieve it,” Mazari said in a tweet.

Our founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah & his vision for Pakistan – We have a long way to go to realise his vision but we must strive to achieve it. pic.twitter.com/3yfpZjlhY7 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) December 25, 2019

Mazari also extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community.