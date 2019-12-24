Thanks, but no thanks

Flashback to the days when I was a member of seven work-related WhatsApp groups and innumerable family and friends groups:

I

A particularly raunchy joke has been shared in one of the casual groups. Suddenly I have this sinking feeling that Mr Shah, who is a fellow member of a semi-official group too, may have yielded to the temptation of sharing it there. Gripped by panic I go through the chatlog but am relieved to find out that my fears were unwarranted. I rebuke myself for so underestimating Mr Shah, even if he has a somewhat questionable track-record. Every saint has a past, I remind myself. Before the hour is out however, the joke has been shared; by none other than Mr Shah. For a while, everybody starts missing the pre-WhatsApp days. Everybody, except Mr Shah, that is.

II

It’s my practice to leave my phone home when I leave for the morning prayer. Today, however, I forgot to do it. I have only realised this during the jamaat when there’s a notification alert. I spend the remainder of the prayer bracing myself, for surely it can’t be good news at 3:30 am. It turns out that the boss has chosen this Saturday morning to assign to me a task that I can do absolutely nothing about before Monday. I try, in vain, to pretend to myself that I know nothing about it. From experience, it’s entirely possible that come Monday morning the task will have ‘evolved’ into something very different, or rendered unnecessary by other developments, making all this fretting even more useless. Still I can’t help thinking about it all weekend. I wonder what Jan Koum and Brian Acton were thinking?

III

An extremely popular senior colleague has passed away, triggering an outpouring of genuine grief on WhatsApp. There’s message after message full of fond memories of the deceased, who was a mentor to many and a warm and friendly figure to all. This is when Dr Danish (who happens to be quite a philosopher) decides to make his unforgettable entry. Without any fanfare, he chips in with the photograph of a grave with a tombstone that reads (in Urdu): ‘Main bohat ehem tha; mujhe ye wehem tha.’ Under ordinary circumstances, no doubt an apt reminder of mortal man’s inconsequential station in the cosmos; but as an expression of condolence the rhyme obviously leaves much to be desired, obviously for all, except for philosophers apparently. The silence that ensues is deafening.

IV

I am struggling to find a file that has purportedly been shared on one of the official groups, something I must have either ignored or missed amidst all the traffic. This is an unenviable task, for in such groups a lot of information keeps travelling to and from all directions; and it’s not always clear for whom a certain message is. I try to mitigate this by constantly deleting the outdated/irrelevant posts. Being a distinguished exponent of multitasking, I have taken to utilising my time in the loo for this purpose, but often I struggle to keep pace with the constant deluge of posts. It’s still months before I will figure out that I can save much more time by not using WhatsApp at all.

V

I have reluctantly come down to the kitchen table for breakfast sans my phone, which is charging upstairs. Though I am going through the motions, my mind is elsewhere, wondering what is going on in the world. After breakfast I hurry upstairs, only to find recycled memes and messages that I can’t for the life of me know how they concern me. Is it for this that I can’t even eat in peace anymore? I toy with the idea of deleting WhatsApp but for some reason fail to follow through on the thought.

VI

An almighty WhatsApp war is being fought between two cousins. What had started as harmless banter has escalated spectacularly. Taunting of each other’s favourite politician has now given way to a no-holds-barred insults competition between the two. It’s fun while it lasts, with the silent spectators secretly backing one party or the other; but it leaves a bad taste in the mouth when one party, who happens to be the group admin, kicks the other one out of the group. Just when I am considering leaving the group, I realise that I have been added to a new cousins group created by the kicked-out party, along with all other cousins (except his nemesis, of course). We now have two cousins groups where we only had one.

*

Flashforward to the present: Today, I am the proud owner of a features phone, and life is considerably less complicated. My WhatsApp days are long gone, hopefully never to return. Some well-wishers have warned me that with this attitude I will never make it big in life. That’s quite all right because with a height of six feet and an ample girth, I am more than satisfied with my size.

Disclaimer: Intellectual honesty behooves the writer to come clean about the fact that he has never owned a smartphone, leave alone ever having used WhatsApp. These ‘flashbacks’ are second-hand, if you will. For what the author misses out on the personal-experience front, he more than makes up for with his powers of observation and a fertile imagination.