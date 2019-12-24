Rana Sanaullah secures bail in drug case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan in a case pertaining to the drug smuggling filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

A day earlier the high court had reserved its verdict on a post-arrest bail petition filed by Sanaullah in the 15kg heroin recovery case.

Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad of the LHC reserved the verdict after defense counsel and prosecution concluded their arguments.

On July 1, the former Punjab law minister was arrested by the ANF Lahore team while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on the motorway, claiming to have seized 15kg heroin from his vehicle. A special team of the force had also arrested five others, including the driver and security guards of the PML-N leader.

This is a developing story