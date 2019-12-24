Punjab govt mulls ‘giving state land to DHA Gujranwala’

by APP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

–Cabinet approves Urdu as medium of instruction at primary level

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday postponed the matter of handing over the state land to Gujranwala DHA and asked a committee headed by Law Minister Raja Basharat to submit final recommendations in this regard.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, also approved the constitution of Punjab Local Government Finance Commission.

The meeting approved Parole Act, 2019 and decided to shutdown Punjab Bio-energy Company and approved the Assessment Policy Framework 2019 of the education department.

It was also decided to discontinue 5th and 8th class exams in phases. The Punjab Education Professionals Standards Council Bill, 2018 and provision of Urdu medium books to the students of government schools were also approved.

Now, primary education would be imparted in Urdu language and English would be taught as a subject.

The meeting approved Punjab Forests Policy, 2019 and also approved to change the nomenclature of district wildlife officer (grade-17) to assistant director wildlife (grade-17).

The meeting decided to develop Kalabagh private game reserve in district Mianwali under section 20 of Punjab Wildlife Act. The draft of the Punjab Wildlife Protected Areas Act, 2019 was also approved.

The meeting approved special audit reports of C&W, Housing & Physical Planning, Local Government and Cholistan Development Authority under PM’s Global Sustainable Development Goals Achievements Program for the financial year 2016-18.

The signing of MoU between Punjab Police and the public security department of Chinese Jiangsu province for enhancing bilateral cooperation was handed over to the cabinet committee for legislative business which would submit its recommendations after detailed deliberations.

The meeting endorsed the decisions made in the 19th meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance and development.

The chief minister directed to make foolproof security arrangements in the province on Christmas, birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Additional force should be deputed to protect churches.