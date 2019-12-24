Lawmakers emphasise the need for women empowerment

LAHORE: A consultation session for World Bank’s “Girls Learn Women Earn” initiative was held in the committee room of the Punjab Assembly with Chairperson of the Gender Mainstreaming Committee Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar heading the meeting.

Secretaries of various departments, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs), academics, representatives of the private sector, chairpersons of Punjab Information Technology Department (PITB) and Punjab Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) also attended the session.

Uzma Kardar in her welcome address emphasised the need for girl’s education and also underlined the need to provide adequate opportunities for productive work to women for wellbeing and economic growth.

She reiterated the government’s vision of ensuring equal learning and work opportunities for girls and women in Punjab and Pakistan.

TEVTA Chairman Ali Salman on the occasion said that the Punjab government in its “New Skills Ecosystem” has women empowerment and inclusion at the top agenda especially with help from international development partners like European Union, World Bank and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

The PITB Chairman talked about digital skills and the Punjab government’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for women.

Illango. Country Director World Bank appreciated the Punjab government’s efforts and the leadership of chairperson of Gender Mainstreaming Committee Uzma Kardar for providing a platform for all to come together and share strategies for improving girls’ education and ensuring future economic opportunities for them.

He said the World Bank will collaborate with various initiatives in Punjab, especially with the Labour Department. TEVTA, Women Development Department (WDD) and various others to have initiatives that support gender equality in all areas.