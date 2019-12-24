PLAYGROUND – After being asked to perform dozens of sets of squat benders, windmills, prone rows, push-ups, the progressive jawaan sweating buckets on the playground on the cold, foggy, Thursday morning, was asked by his old school senior to do 200 more sit-ups, eyewitnesses have informed The Dependent.

The latest order, which had indeed followed the chain of command, came after the entire unit had complied with the orders from the headquarters to feel ‘pain and anguish’ as ‘rank and file’ among the entirety of the institution, barring the jawaan enduring the punishments.

Sources confirm that while many younger members of the unit didn’t actually feel any ‘pain and anguish’, after an initial resistance they went along with claiming that they actually did – with lying, in this particular case, being a significantly lower breach of code than even implying that one’s pain and anguish was any less, let alone doesn’t exist at all.

However, the forward-looking jawaan’s persistent refusal to not only deny the pain and anguish, but actually show contentment, meant that punishment continued throughout the morning.

“Ok, boomer,” said the jawan to the unit supervisor when asked to do another 20 sets of 8-count push-ups at press time.