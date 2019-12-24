PM vows to address issues of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the country can progress only by working on the system of merit and the government will introduce reforms in the institutions to bring more improvement.

PM Imran Khan was addressing the inauguration ceremony for introducing a system through which remittances can be transferred through Pakistan Post and vowed to address the issues of overseas Pakistanis

He said that the primary task of the government is to create ease for the Pakistanis abroad, who had to settle outside as the home country failed to provide conducive opportunities.

Prime Minister lauded the resilience of the Pakistanis working abroad, contributing to the economy through remittances.

“Whenever I speak of new Pakistan, it is about the new approach,” said the Prime Minister.

The Premier also announced health cards for the families of overseas Pakistanis.

Imran Khan pointed out that there is a need to change the mindset of the people to bring reforms in the society.

The Prime Minister maintained that the government is making efforts to provide facilities in the state-run hospitals.

“Pakistan Post was in a sheer loss earlier, now it has been greatly reduced,” the prime minister said

Imran Khan further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has tried to stabilize the country’s economy.