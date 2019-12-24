‘Pain and anguish is rejected,’ says special court’s Twitter handle

ISLAMABAD – The Special Court on Wednesday afternoon rejected as ‘incomplete’ a notification of ‘pain and anguish’ on its verdict taken on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the best known medium to discuss intra-institution and South Asian politics, the special handle devised exclusively for this special court, said that pain and anguish, felt by the entire rank and file, is ‘rejected’.

‘Notification on pain and anguish is incomplete and not in line with recommendations. Pain and anguish is rejected,’ read the tweet sent out by the special Twitter account.

The seeming altercation between two prominent institutions of the country is the latest in a series of incidents which experts say is owing to the power tussle between the two, with one having a history of dominance over the other.

Analysts have been critical of the harshly worded tweet sent out by the special Twitter handle, with many suggesting that not only was the content of the tweet uncalled for, what was rejected doesn’t come under the jurisdiction of the rejecter.

“Their pain and anguish doesn’t fall under your jurisdiction, so perhaps you shouldn’t comment on it,” advised a leading expert on general feelings, wishing anonymity given the scale of an issue that has now evolved into a national crisis.