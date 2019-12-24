Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to meet on Dec 28

ISLAMABAD: Joint opposition’s Rehbar Committee will meet in Islamabad on Dec 28, it emerged on Tuesday.

The meeting will be chaired by convener Akram Durrani wherein matters related to the arrests of the opposition leaders including Ahsan Iqbal and the role of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will come under discussion. The participants will also exchange views on the special court’s decision in the high treason case against former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The members of the opposition parties will present the point of view of their respective parties.