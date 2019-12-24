Nawaz asks Punjab home department for bail extension

LAHORE: In the light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision, former premier Nawaz Sharif’s counsel has appealed to the Punjab home department to extend his bail period.

According to sources, the court had directed the ailing former prime minister to seek Punjab government’s permission for further relief, if required, under Section 401(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrCP).

In its verdict, the IHC declared that until the provincial government decides the matter, the bail would remain in effect, adding that the court order will cease to exist immediately if the government decides against extending the bail period.

According to the court order, Nawaz may apply for the extension of bail to the Punjab government.

Nawaz arrived in London on Nov 20 for his medical treatment via an air ambulance. His arrival came a day after the interior ministry issued a notification allowing him to travel abroad for medical treatment. According to the ministry, the decision was an “interim arrangement” in light of the Lahore High Court order, directing the government to let the former premier travel abroad for treatment.