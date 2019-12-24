NAB ordered to present reference against Khurshid Shah in next hearing

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce evidence against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khurshid Shah in the next hearing on Jan 7.

The Burea has recently filed a reference pertaining to accumulating assets beyond means against Shah, alleging that he has caused a loss of Rs1.23 billion to the national exchequer.

Shah was today produced in the accountability court from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Sukkur where he has been admitted owing to cardiac disease.

His wives, son and nephew are among the 18 co-accused in the reference and also appeared before the court on Tuesday.

The court, during the hearing, directed NAB to produce documents of the reference filed against the former opposition leader in the next hearing.

After completion of the hearing, Khurshid Shah was transferred back to NICVD.

On Monday, Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur had suspended the bail granted to Shah in the aforesaid case.

In a brief media talk outside the accountability court, Shah said: “The enemy becomes strong whenever the parliament weakens”.

“If the parliament fails to represent the people then it must be looked into,” Shah said, adding: ” These circumstances need reconciliation. The politicians should join heads to consider over it.”