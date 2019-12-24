NAB gets 13-day physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 13-day physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in the Narowal Sports City project.

Iqbal will be produced before the court on Jan 6. Accountability court judge Mohammed Bashir presided over the proceedings.

Speaking to the media before the hearing, Iqbal said: “I accept the punishment if I am being punished for speaking out in favor of the death sentence handed to Gen Pervez Musharraf”.

“I accept the punishment if I was arrested for fulfilling my promises to the people of Pakistan. But, if by arresting me they think they can stop me from speaking out against Imran Ahmed Niazi [Prime Minister Imran Khan], that is not acceptable.”

A day earlier, Iqbal was arrested by the Bureau from its Rawalpindi office where he had appeared to record his statement in the aforesaid case.

NAB has accused Iqbal of using funds from the federal government and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the multi-billion-rupee sports city being established in Narowal — his hometown.

The former minister had earlier said he had submitted documents related to his income and expenditures to NAB Rawalpindi. The opposition leader had already replied to a questionnaire given to him by the bureau in connection with the same case.

