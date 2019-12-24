NAB files reference against ex-minister in land scam

QUETTA: National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Tuesday filed a reference against five accused including former Balochistan Minister and Chairman Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Ismail Gujjar, former DG QDA Khudae Rahim and three others for illegally transferring of government land, causing huge loss to the national exchequer.

According to probe carried out in the QDA land scam, it was revealed that the accused including former chairman QDA, DG QDA, Director QDA and others in connivance with each other converted government land earmarked for public welfare into the commercial land.

Later, the same piece of land was illegally sold out to the dearer and nearer ones on throw away prices by misusing the power.

The act of illegal transfer of land caused millions of rupee loss to the national kitty.

NAB Balochistan after completing the investigation into the corruption scam filed a reference in the Accountability Court Quetta against five accused including former Balochistan Minister Ismail Gujjar, DG QDA, Khudae Rahim, Director QDA Anwar Shah, Post Master Dur Muhmmad Raisani and Ghulam Mustafa, President QDA Employees Union.