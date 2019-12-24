Missing boy found dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A four-year-old boy who had gone missing from Islamabad’s Bhara Kau area last week was found dead on Tuesday, a police spokesperson confirmed, adding that all four suspects in the case have been arrested.

The four-year-old had been kidnapped outside his home in Dhok Jilani, Bhara Kahu, four days ago, and a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Bhara Kahu police station.

Two of the arrested suspects —Hamza and Aftab — confessed after being questioned that they abducted the boy and kept him inside a rented house.

However, when police reached the house, they found the boy dead. The victim’s hands and mouth had been taped and he had been kept inside a cupboard, causing him to die by suffocating, the spokesperson added.

The police official also added that Hamza, one of the arrested suspects, was the cousin of the four-year-old’s father and had kidnapped the boy for ransom. The other three suspects, Aftab, Yasir, and Asad, were his friends.

No call for ransom had been made to the deceased’s family.

On Sunday, multiple users on social media had posted about the minor, pleading authorities to act.

He was “only 5 years old. It’s cold outside and it’s been more than 24 hours”, one had said. Another wrote: “No one can imagine the pain and agony of 5 years old’s parents and siblings.”

Twitter users had also tagged Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, and top officials of the federal capital and Punjab government.