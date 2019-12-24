Impossible to inaugurate Green Line Bus in Feb: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah on Tuesday ruled out the impression of Green Line bus project’s inauguration in February 2020.

He was referring to an announcement made by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Green Line bus project, in the month of February, next year.

Awais Shah said the governor has right to give statements but it is not technically possible to inaugurate the project in February. “It may take a year to purchase buses for the project,” he continued.

Shah said the federal government fond of taking U-Turns, the project cannot be completed immediately if the federal government decides for it in principle.

The minister said the provincial government has prepared a plan for the fare and subsidy of the project.