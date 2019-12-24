Govt decides against removing Maryam from ECL

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday decided against removing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) thus refusing to allow her to travel abroad.

Addressing a press conference following the meeting, Special Assistant to PM for Information and Broadcasting announced the decision on Maryam’s request to remove her name from the no-fly list. However, Awan did not specifically talk about it, until she was asked by a reporter.

“The cabinet unanimously rejected the request to remove the name from ECL of the ‘VIP personality’ you are inquiring about,” she replied, referring to Maryam.

According to Awan, the interior ministry brought a total of 24 cases before the cabinet in which no “VIP’s name” was highlighted. “Out of the total 24, the government decided to add four names to the ECL, remove eight names, while the decision on eight cases was deferred and the request to remove one name [Maryam’s] was rejected,” she added.

Maryam filed a second plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday, seeking “one-time permission” to travel abroad for six weeks, from the date of departure, to meet her ailing father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is currently undergoing medical treatment in London.

Following her first request, the high court on December 9 disposed of the petition and directed the federal government’s review committee to decide on the matter “within seven days”. However, when the government did not act upon the high court order, Maryam lodged another petition on Dec 21.

Taking up her second petition, the court once again directed the federal government to inform Maryam on its decision regarding the removal of her name from the ECL. Adjourning the hearing of the petition till Dec 26, the court asked Maryam to wait for the federal government’s decision on the matter.

It merits a mention here that earlier on Sunday, PTI leader Babar Awan announced that the subcommittee of the federal cabinet that deals with ECL cases had rejected Maryam’s plea.

“The subcommittee is part of the cabinet and a formal announcement to bar Maryam from travelling abroad will be made by the federal cabinet in its meeting [on Tuesday],” Awan had said.