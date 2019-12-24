Dr Qadeer moves SC against restrictions on movement

ISLAMABAD: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking free movement across the country.

Dr Khan filed the appeal in the apex court against the Sept 25, 2019 judgement of the Lahore High Court which had rejected his similar plea on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction in view of special security measures taken by the state for his protection.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan requested the Supreme Court to pronounce that fundamental rights, including the freedom of movement, could not be abridged, curtailed or denied arbitrarily merely on likes or dislikes of anyone and under the garb of reasonable restrictions.

The petition said the Sept 25 LHC order disposing of his petition was not in consonance with the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

The petition said that it was the fundamental right of Dr Khan to move freely throughout the country and meet anyone individually or in an assembly.

Dr Khan said that he was being kept under constant fear of being subjected to any physical harm. He said that he was an old man of 84 years and suffering from several ailments including cancer and, therefore, he should not be kept under constant restraint and fear of being subjected to any physical harm.